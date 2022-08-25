Roundview Capital LLC Purchases 1,668 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Roundview Capital LLC lifted its position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,668 shares during the quarter. Roundview Capital LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $1,535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in shares of Copart in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co raised its position in Copart by 78.4% during the first quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 264 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank lifted its stake in Copart by 58.2% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 280 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Copart by 91.5% in the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 362 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Copart during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Copart alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on CPRT shares. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Copart to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Copart to $151.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.75.

Insider Activity at Copart

Copart Stock Performance

In other Copart news, Director Matt Blunt sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.72, for a total value of $1,157,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 11.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:CPRT opened at $124.63 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 5.35 and a current ratio of 5.47. Copart, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.21 and a fifty-two week high of $161.12. The firm has a market cap of $29.62 billion, a PE ratio of 27.76 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $119.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.79.

About Copart

(Get Rating)

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.