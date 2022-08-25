Royal Bank of Canada Increases Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) Price Target to $29.00

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $26.00 to $29.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 0.55% from the stock’s previous close.

EAT has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on Brinker International from $27.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on Brinker International from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Brinker International from $80.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Wedbush increased their target price on Brinker International from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Brinker International from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.84.

Get Brinker International alerts:

Brinker International Stock Down 4.9 %

EAT stock opened at $28.84 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 8.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 2.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.13 and a 200-day moving average of $32.21. Brinker International has a 12-month low of $21.47 and a 12-month high of $55.53.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Brinker International ( NYSE:EAT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The restaurant operator reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.01). Brinker International had a net margin of 4.02% and a negative return on equity of 53.59%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Brinker International will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Brinker International by 4.4% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,317 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 8.1% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,603 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 200.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,044 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 14.6% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,363 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Growth Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 0.4% during the first quarter. North Growth Management Ltd. now owns 238,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,065,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.38% of the company’s stock.

About Brinker International

(Get Rating)

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Chili's and Maggiano's. As of June 30, 2021, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,648 restaurants comprising 1,594 restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar name and 54 restaurants under the Maggiano's Little Italy brand name.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Brinker International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brinker International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.