Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.00

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 24th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 26th will be given a dividend of 1.00 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, November 24th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 25th. This is an increase from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00.

Royal Bank of Canada has raised its dividend payment by an average of 6.4% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Royal Bank of Canada has a payout ratio of 43.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Royal Bank of Canada to earn $8.76 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.98 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 45.4%.

Royal Bank of Canada Stock Down 2.6 %

Royal Bank of Canada stock opened at $95.01 on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada has a twelve month low of $90.75 and a twelve month high of $119.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $96.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.36. The company has a market capitalization of $132.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Royal Bank of Canada ( NYSE:RY Get Rating ) (TSE:RY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $8.86 billion during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 28.54% and a return on equity of 17.97%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.37 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on RY shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$153.00 to C$152.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$147.00 to C$144.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from C$132.00 to C$118.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.66.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Royal Bank of Canada

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of RY. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 817,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,144,000 after purchasing an additional 41,346 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $775,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 23,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,591,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582 shares during the period. Finally, Thomas White International Ltd. lifted its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 15,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.50% of the company’s stock.

About Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

Featured Stories

