Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Price Target Cut to C$130.50 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Get Rating) (NYSE:RY) had its price target cut by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$131.50 to C$130.50 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 3.86% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on RY. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada to C$152.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from C$132.00 to C$118.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. TD Securities decreased their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$150.00 to C$145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. CIBC decreased their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$149.00 to C$146.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Fundamental Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$142.00 price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$144.17.

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

Royal Bank of Canada Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of TSE:RY traded up C$2.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$125.65. 2,071,750 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,019,604. The company has a market cap of C$174.87 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.98. Royal Bank of Canada has a one year low of C$118.24 and a one year high of C$149.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$125.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$132.03.

Insider Transactions at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada ( TSE:RY Get Rating ) (NYSE:RY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The financial services provider reported C$2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.67 by C$0.32. The firm had revenue of C$11.22 billion for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Royal Bank of Canada will post 11.8000006 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Bruce Washington Ross sold 14,000 shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$123.81, for a total transaction of C$1,733,404.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$29,096.43. In related news, Senior Officer Helena Gottschling sold 405 shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$126.27, for a total transaction of C$51,140.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$173,372.14. Also, Senior Officer Bruce Washington Ross sold 14,000 shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$123.81, for a total value of C$1,733,404.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$29,096.43. In the last three months, insiders sold 26,638 shares of company stock worth $3,325,347.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.