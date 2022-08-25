Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Price Target Cut to C$130.50 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Get Rating) (NYSE:RY) had its price target cut by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$131.50 to C$130.50 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 3.86% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on RY. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada to C$152.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from C$132.00 to C$118.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. TD Securities decreased their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$150.00 to C$145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. CIBC decreased their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$149.00 to C$146.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Fundamental Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$142.00 price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$144.17.
Royal Bank of Canada Stock Up 2.0 %
Shares of TSE:RY traded up C$2.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$125.65. 2,071,750 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,019,604. The company has a market cap of C$174.87 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.98. Royal Bank of Canada has a one year low of C$118.24 and a one year high of C$149.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$125.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$132.03.
Insider Transactions at Royal Bank of Canada
In related news, Senior Officer Bruce Washington Ross sold 14,000 shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$123.81, for a total transaction of C$1,733,404.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$29,096.43. In related news, Senior Officer Helena Gottschling sold 405 shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$126.27, for a total transaction of C$51,140.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$173,372.14. Also, Senior Officer Bruce Washington Ross sold 14,000 shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$123.81, for a total value of C$1,733,404.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$29,096.43. In the last three months, insiders sold 26,638 shares of company stock worth $3,325,347.
Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile
Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.
