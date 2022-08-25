Royal Gold, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.35 (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 23rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.35 per share by the basic materials company on Friday, October 21st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th.

Royal Gold has increased its dividend by an average of 7.2% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 21 years. Royal Gold has a payout ratio of 34.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Royal Gold to earn $3.90 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.9%.

Shares of RGLD opened at $100.04 on Thursday. Royal Gold has a 1-year low of $92.01 and a 1-year high of $147.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $104.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.88, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.61.

In other Royal Gold news, VP Randy Shefman sold 638 shares of Royal Gold stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.57, for a total value of $75,009.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,111,741.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 24.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,208 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 25.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 225,883 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $24,120,000 after purchasing an additional 45,117 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 4.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 234,208 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,009,000 after purchasing an additional 10,538 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Royal Gold during the second quarter valued at approximately $853,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 54.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 179,746 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,193,000 after purchasing an additional 62,991 shares during the last quarter. 80.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RGLD has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from $142.00 to $140.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from $144.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Royal Gold to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.00.

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and cobalt.

