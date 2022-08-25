Ryan Glenn Sells 750 Shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) Stock

Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) CFO Ryan Glenn sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.49, for a total value of $186,367.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,365,319.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Ryan Glenn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 8th, Ryan Glenn sold 1,500 shares of Paylocity stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $300,000.00.

Paylocity Price Performance

Paylocity stock traded up $2.92 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $249.88. The company had a trading volume of 227,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 296,412. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $207.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $197.30. The firm has a market cap of $13.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 154.51 and a beta of 1.27. Paylocity Holding Co. has a 12-month low of $152.01 and a 12-month high of $314.49.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Paylocity ( NASDAQ:PCTY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $228.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.96 million. Paylocity had a return on equity of 17.29% and a net margin of 10.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

PCTY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Paylocity from $274.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Cowen lifted their price target on Paylocity from $240.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Paylocity to $270.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen lifted their price target on Paylocity from $240.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Paylocity from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Paylocity currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $267.19.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Paylocity

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PCTY. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Paylocity by 101.7% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 121 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paylocity in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Paylocity by 1,730.0% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 183 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Paylocity in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Paylocity in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. 69.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Paylocity

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Payroll and Tax Services solution to simplify payroll, automate processes and manage compliance requirements within one system; expense management, on demand payment, and garnishment solutions; human capital management and employee self-service solutions, document library, compliance dashboard, and HR edge; time and attendance solution, which tracks time and attendance data, eliminating the need for manual tracking of accruals and reducing administrative tasks; schedule tracking services; and time collection devices, including kiosks, time clocks, and mobile and web applications.

See Also

