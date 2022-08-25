Sabina Gold & Silver (TSE:SBB) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.28

Sabina Gold & Silver Corp. (TSE:SBB – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$1.28 and traded as low as C$1.11. Sabina Gold & Silver shares last traded at C$1.13, with a volume of 124,869 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. National Bankshares reduced their price target on Sabina Gold & Silver from C$3.00 to C$2.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. TD Securities reduced their price target on Sabina Gold & Silver from C$3.00 to C$2.50 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st.

Get Sabina Gold & Silver alerts:

Sabina Gold & Silver Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The company has a market capitalization of C$636.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.28.

About Sabina Gold & Silver

Sabina Gold & Silver Corp., a precious metals company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposit. Its flagship projects include Back River gold project comprising Goose, George, Boulder, Boot, Del, and Bath properties, as well as the port facility at Bathurst Inlet that covers an area of approximately 564 square kilometers located in Nunavut, Canada; and silver royalty on the Hackett River project that covers an area of approximately 10,637 hectares located in Nunavut, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sabina Gold & Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabina Gold & Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.