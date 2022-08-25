Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.17 EPS

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The CRM provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.17, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.70 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.92% and a net margin of 3.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. Salesforce updated its Q3 guidance to $1.20-1.21 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $4.71-4.73 EPS.

CRM stock traded up $4.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $180.01. 10,154,848 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,139,583. The company has a market cap of $179.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 174.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $177.13 and its 200 day moving average is $186.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Salesforce has a 12-month low of $154.55 and a 12-month high of $311.75.

CRM has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Salesforce from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Salesforce from $330.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Salesforce in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Loop Capital lowered their price target on Salesforce from $225.00 to $175.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Salesforce from $250.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.30.

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.40, for a total transaction of $375,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,926,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,726,508,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 568 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.87, for a total value of $101,030.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 93,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,657,525.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 77,749 shares of company stock worth $13,710,217. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Salesforce by 37.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 48,640 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $8,028,000 after acquiring an additional 13,282 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Salesforce by 45.1% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,253,157 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $206,820,000 after acquiring an additional 389,554 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the first quarter valued at $157,485,000. Golden State Equity Partners grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 50.0% in the first quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 2,004 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 22.0% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.75% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

