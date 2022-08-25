Savix (SVX) Trading Down 7.9% Over Last 7 Days

Savix (SVX) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 25th. Savix has a market cap of $57,172.69 and approximately $89.00 worth of Savix was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Savix has traded 7.9% lower against the US dollar. One Savix coin can now be bought for $0.83 or 0.00003843 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004639 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21,557.84 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004689 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004638 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00003762 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002372 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.92 or 0.00129506 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00032809 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.87 or 0.00078277 BTC.

About Savix

SVX is a coin. Savix’s total supply is 161,843 coins and its circulating supply is 69,003 coins. The Reddit community for Savix is https://reddit.com/r/SavixOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Savix’s official Twitter account is @savix_org.

Savix Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Savix is a standard ERC20 token with a staking mechanic embedded into the ERC20 protocol.Staking rewards get distributed directly to a holders wallet, automatically and without any transfer costs (gas-free). Staking continues even if a users combines it with other DeFi Projects. For example: providing liquidity on Uniswap would yield Uniswap fee rewards on top of the built-in staking rewards.Savix will be able to generate three passive income streams with our upcoming Trinary DApp. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Savix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Savix should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Savix using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

