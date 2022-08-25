ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.06 EPS

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.06), Fidelity Earnings reports. ScanSource had a net margin of 2.52% and a return on equity of 13.20%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share.

ScanSource Stock Performance

SCSC stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $28.53. 1,660 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 110,220. ScanSource has a 52-week low of $27.00 and a 52-week high of $41.01. The stock has a market cap of $719.81 million, a P/E ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.84 and its 200 day moving average is $33.61.

Get ScanSource alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of ScanSource from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CEO Michael L. Baur sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.74, for a total transaction of $69,732.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 79,192 shares in the company, valued at $3,067,898.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 3.56% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCSC. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of ScanSource in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of ScanSource by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in ScanSource in the 2nd quarter worth $216,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in ScanSource by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 10,115 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 2,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ScanSource during the 1st quarter worth $403,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.98% of the company’s stock.

About ScanSource

(Get Rating)

ScanSource, Inc distributes technology products and solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Worldwide Barcode, Networking & Security; and Worldwide Communications & Services. The Worldwide Barcode, Networking & Security segment provides a portfolio of solutions primarily for enterprise mobile computing, data capture, barcode printing, point of sale (POS), payments, networking, electronic physical security, cyber security, and other technologies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ScanSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ScanSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.