ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.06 EPS

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.06), Fidelity Earnings reports. ScanSource had a net margin of 2.52% and a return on equity of 13.20%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share.
ScanSource Stock Performance
SCSC stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $28.53. 1,660 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 110,220. ScanSource has a 52-week low of $27.00 and a 52-week high of $41.01. The stock has a market cap of $719.81 million, a P/E ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.84 and its 200 day moving average is $33.61.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of ScanSource from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCSC. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of ScanSource in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of ScanSource by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in ScanSource in the 2nd quarter worth $216,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in ScanSource by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 10,115 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 2,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ScanSource during the 1st quarter worth $403,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.98% of the company’s stock.
About ScanSource
ScanSource, Inc distributes technology products and solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Worldwide Barcode, Networking & Security; and Worldwide Communications & Services. The Worldwide Barcode, Networking & Security segment provides a portfolio of solutions primarily for enterprise mobile computing, data capture, barcode printing, point of sale (POS), payments, networking, electronic physical security, cyber security, and other technologies.
