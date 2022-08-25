Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Shares Bought by Gill Capital Partners LLC

Gill Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 145,261 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,011 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF makes up 2.3% of Gill Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Gill Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $5,334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SCHF. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 88,605,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,253,582,000 after purchasing an additional 10,255,642 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 76,688,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,984,417,000 after purchasing an additional 6,824,172 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 62,559,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,431,697,000 after purchasing an additional 2,066,179 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,705,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,154,651,000 after purchasing an additional 2,268,736 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 11.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,730,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126,185 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHF traded up $0.19 during trading on Thursday, reaching $32.33. The stock had a trading volume of 25,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,256,732. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.22. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $29.92 and a 52 week high of $40.83.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

