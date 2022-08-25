Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Shares Acquired by Towercrest Capital Management

Towercrest Capital Management increased its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 92.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 199,037 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 95,384 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Broad Market ETF comprises 2.1% of Towercrest Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Towercrest Capital Management’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $10,627,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SCHB. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.9% in the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 101.1% in the first quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

NYSEARCA SCHB traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $49.03. 2,845 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,244,828. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 1-year low of $42.60 and a 1-year high of $57.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.97.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

