Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $37.36.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th.
Scorpio Tankers Stock Performance
STNG opened at $41.28 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.52, a PEG ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 0.51. Scorpio Tankers has a 52-week low of $11.02 and a 52-week high of $43.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.27.
Scorpio Tankers Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. Scorpio Tankers’s dividend payout ratio is currently -63.49%.
Institutional Trading of Scorpio Tankers
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 1,495.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,865,679 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $64,385,000 after acquiring an additional 1,748,708 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Scorpio Tankers in the 2nd quarter valued at $18,539,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 810.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 553,021 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $19,085,000 after acquiring an additional 492,296 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS acquired a new position in shares of Scorpio Tankers in the 2nd quarter valued at $15,158,000. Finally, Beck Bode LLC acquired a new position in shares of Scorpio Tankers in the 1st quarter valued at $8,304,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.80% of the company’s stock.
About Scorpio Tankers
Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. As of March 18, 2022, the company's fleet consisted of 124 owned, finance leased, or bareboat chartered-in tankers, including 42 LR2, 6 LR1, 62 MR, and 14 Handymax with a weighted average age of approximately 6.2 years.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Scorpio Tankers (STNG)
- 3 Payroll Software Makers Set For Growth In 2023
- PENN Entertainment Stock is Reset and Ready to Rebound
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- Zoom Video Communications Valuation Is Realigned With Reality
- The J.M. Smucker Company Proves Why Staples Are Outperforming
Receive News & Ratings for Scorpio Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scorpio Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.