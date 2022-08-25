Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $37.36.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th.

Scorpio Tankers Stock Performance

STNG opened at $41.28 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.52, a PEG ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 0.51. Scorpio Tankers has a 52-week low of $11.02 and a 52-week high of $43.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.27.

Scorpio Tankers Dividend Announcement

Scorpio Tankers ( NYSE:STNG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The shipping company reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $405.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $333.11 million. Scorpio Tankers had a negative net margin of 1.49% and a positive return on equity of 3.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 191.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.94) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Scorpio Tankers will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. Scorpio Tankers’s dividend payout ratio is currently -63.49%.

Institutional Trading of Scorpio Tankers

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 1,495.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,865,679 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $64,385,000 after acquiring an additional 1,748,708 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Scorpio Tankers in the 2nd quarter valued at $18,539,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 810.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 553,021 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $19,085,000 after acquiring an additional 492,296 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS acquired a new position in shares of Scorpio Tankers in the 2nd quarter valued at $15,158,000. Finally, Beck Bode LLC acquired a new position in shares of Scorpio Tankers in the 1st quarter valued at $8,304,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

About Scorpio Tankers

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. As of March 18, 2022, the company's fleet consisted of 124 owned, finance leased, or bareboat chartered-in tankers, including 42 LR2, 6 LR1, 62 MR, and 14 Handymax with a weighted average age of approximately 6.2 years.

