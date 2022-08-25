Scott Wheway Purchases 150,000 Shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (LON:LLOY) Stock

Lloyds Banking Group plc (LON:LLOY – Get Rating) insider Scott Wheway acquired 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 44 ($0.53) per share, for a total transaction of £66,000 ($79,748.67).

Lloyds Banking Group Price Performance

LON:LLOY traded up GBX 0.30 ($0.00) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 44.42 ($0.54). The stock had a trading volume of 68,191,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 196,173,641. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 43.76 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 45.56. Lloyds Banking Group plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 38.10 ($0.46) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 56 ($0.68). The stock has a market cap of £30.42 billion and a P/E ratio of 741.58.

Get Lloyds Banking Group alerts:

Lloyds Banking Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 4th will be given a GBX 0.80 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.84%. Lloyds Banking Group’s dividend payout ratio is 33.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Lloyds Banking Group Company Profile

Several analysts recently issued reports on LLOY shares. Barclays set a GBX 52 ($0.63) price objective on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 60 ($0.72) to GBX 61 ($0.74) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 52 ($0.63) to GBX 55 ($0.66) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lloyds Banking Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 56 ($0.68).

(Get Rating)

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lloyds Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lloyds Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.