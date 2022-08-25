Scry.info Trading Down 5.2% This Week (DDD)

Scry.info (DDD) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 25th. Scry.info has a market cap of $363,029.29 and $42,328.00 worth of Scry.info was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Scry.info has traded 5.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Scry.info coin can now be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004631 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,554.79 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004681 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004632 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00003788 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002368 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.94 or 0.00129403 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00033003 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.60 or 0.00076887 BTC.
Scry.info Coin Profile
DDD is a coin. It was first traded on January 14th, 2018. Scry.info’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 440,057,074 coins. Scry.info’s official Twitter account is @scryscry8. Scry.info’s official message board is medium.com/@scryscry8. Scry.info’s official website is home.scry.info.
