Scry.info Trading Down 5.2% This Week (DDD)

Scry.info (DDD) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 25th. Scry.info has a market cap of $363,029.29 and $42,328.00 worth of Scry.info was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Scry.info has traded 5.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Scry.info coin can now be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Scry.info Coin Profile

DDD is a coin. It was first traded on January 14th, 2018. Scry.info’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 440,057,074 coins. Scry.info’s official Twitter account is @scryscry8. Scry.info’s official message board is medium.com/@scryscry8. Scry.info’s official website is home.scry.info.

Buying and Selling Scry.info

According to CryptoCompare, “Scry.info is a blockchain-based trading data provider. It provides users (cryptocurrency market players) with the features for storage, verification, utilization, analysis, sharing and trading of real-world data. Scry.info works as a data marketplace, where users can access the data provided by the community by paying DDD tokens. The DDD is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) Cryptocurrency. It is the token that fuels the platform as it will be the mean for the users to pay for access to the available data, and the data providers to be rewarded for uploading it. “

