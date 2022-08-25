Sculptor Capital LP Has $282.31 Million Stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Sculptor Capital LP increased its holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,912,249 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 609,927 shares during the period. Uber Technologies accounts for 2.1% of Sculptor Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Sculptor Capital LP owned approximately 0.40% of Uber Technologies worth $282,309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in Uber Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Core Alternative Capital boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 3,079.2% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 763 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. 72.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on UBER shares. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $68.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $48.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $55.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.45.

Shares of UBER stock traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $29.42. The stock had a trading volume of 645,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,108,424. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.48. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.90 and a 52-week high of $48.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($1.08). Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 39.39% and a negative return on equity of 69.83%. The firm had revenue of $8.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. Uber Technologies’s revenue was up 105.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 87,841 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.26, for a total value of $2,745,909.66. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 141,944 shares in the company, valued at $4,437,169.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

