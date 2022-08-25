Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,896 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 497 shares during the period. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $643,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 101.2% in the 1st quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 333.3% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 182 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 516.7% in the 4th quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC now owns 222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 132.7% in the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 228 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 14,400.0% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. 86.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analog Devices Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ADI opened at $163.65 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $159.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $159.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $138.50 and a 52 week high of $191.95.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 17.00% and a return on equity of 11.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.72 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be issued a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 29th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.98%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ADI shares. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Analog Devices to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $203.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $220.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.61.

Insider Activity at Analog Devices

In related news, Director Edward H. Frank sold 1,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.90, for a total value of $239,501.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $421,422.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Edward H. Frank sold 1,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.90, for a total value of $239,501.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $421,422.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Tunc Doluca sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 86,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,953,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 39,135 shares of company stock valued at $6,747,882. 0.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

