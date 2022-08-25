Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 114 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,440 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 114 shares during the quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NFLX. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,659,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its stake in Netflix by 320.3% during the fourth quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 1,736 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after buying an additional 1,323 shares during the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at about $90,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,262,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter worth $538,000. 80.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on NFLX. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Netflix from $300.00 to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Netflix from $300.00 to $270.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Netflix from $350.00 to $263.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research lifted their target price on Netflix from $234.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $321.78.

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $231.88 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.36. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $162.71 and a 12-month high of $700.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $207.28 and a 200-day moving average of $263.73.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.24. Netflix had a return on equity of 30.07% and a net margin of 16.42%. The firm had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

