Serge Saxonov Sells 2,715 Shares of 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) Stock

10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Rating) CEO Serge Saxonov sold 2,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.19, for a total transaction of $95,540.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 966,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,997,129.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

TXG stock traded up $0.65 during trading on Thursday, hitting $38.68. The company had a trading volume of 668,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,457,617. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.95. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.30 and a 12 month high of $191.15.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $114.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.89 million. 10x Genomics had a negative net margin of 28.62% and a negative return on equity of 17.77%. The company’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. Analysts forecast that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -1.73 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in 10x Genomics by 14.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,156,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138,358 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in 10x Genomics by 13.9% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,378,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023,207 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in 10x Genomics by 2.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,732,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,213,000 after purchasing an additional 178,481 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 50.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,195,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,347,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,603,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,452,000 after buying an additional 211,948 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TXG shares. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of 10x Genomics from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of 10x Genomics from $100.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Bank of America lowered shares of 10x Genomics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of 10x Genomics from $100.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded 10x Genomics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.25.

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

