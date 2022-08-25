Seven Eight Capital LP Acquires Shares of 10,194 Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,194 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,138,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DUK. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. 62.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Duke Energy Price Performance

Duke Energy stock opened at $110.93 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.46, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.34. Duke Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $95.48 and a 1 year high of $116.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $107.25 and a 200-day moving average of $107.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Duke Energy Increases Dividend

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.04). Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 14.50%. The company had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. Duke Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a $1.005 dividend. This is a boost from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is presently 81.38%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DUK. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $112.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $114.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $119.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.10.

Insider Transactions at Duke Energy

In other news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.75, for a total transaction of $44,716.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 114,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,291,258. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.75, for a total value of $44,716.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 114,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,291,258. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kodwo Ghartey-Tagoe sold 4,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.67, for a total value of $515,449.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,002 shares in the company, valued at $1,535,599.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,234 shares of company stock worth $903,241 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

See Also

