Seven Eight Capital LP Buys New Stake in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CUK)

Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CUK – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 81,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,495,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CUK. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 1,746.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 49,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $914,000 after purchasing an additional 46,729 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in Carnival Co. & by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Carnival Co. & by 117.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,369,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,314,000 after buying an additional 739,715 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Carnival Co. & by 239.5% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 5,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Carnival Co. & by 1,450,377.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,493,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,624,000 after buying an additional 1,493,889 shares during the last quarter. 16.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carnival Co. & Price Performance

Shares of CUK opened at $9.00 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.69 and a 200 day moving average of $13.52. Carnival Co. & plc has a 52-week low of $7.43 and a 52-week high of $24.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Carnival Co. & Company Profile

Carnival Co. & ( NYSE:CUK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, June 24th. The company reported ($1.64) earnings per share for the quarter. Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 67.51% and a negative net margin of 156.75%. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter.

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

