Seven Eight Capital LP Lowers Stock Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Seven Eight Capital LP reduced its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 70.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,859 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 11,344 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $1,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 119,204 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $26,506,000 after purchasing an additional 13,727 shares during the period. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,474 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,032,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 149.1% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 506,232 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $112,566,000 after purchasing an additional 303,001 shares during the period. 65.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ META opened at $163.26 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $438.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.32. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.25 and a 1-year high of $384.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $171.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $176.76.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $28.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.95 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 26.52% and a net margin of 28.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 9.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on META shares. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Meta Platforms from $280.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Meta Platforms from $280.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on Meta Platforms from $375.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Meta Platforms from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on Meta Platforms from $212.00 to $181.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.37.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.93, for a total transaction of $65,640.06. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,734,382.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 17,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.48, for a total transaction of $3,075,693.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.93, for a total value of $65,640.06. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,457 shares in the company, valued at $3,734,382.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,276 shares of company stock worth $8,598,394 in the last three months. 13.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

