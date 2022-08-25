Seven Eight Capital LP Takes Position in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 30,789 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $979,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in NiSource by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,010,578 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $191,136,000 after acquiring an additional 881,141 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of NiSource by 77.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 99,863 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,176,000 after purchasing an additional 43,555 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in NiSource by 162.2% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 171,122 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,441,000 after purchasing an additional 105,853 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in NiSource by 11.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 429,411 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,655,000 after buying an additional 45,665 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in NiSource by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,662,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,860,000 after buying an additional 51,804 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NI opened at $30.94 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. NiSource Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.65 and a 12-month high of $32.58. The company has a market cap of $12.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.38.

NiSource ( NYSE:NI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.02). NiSource had a net margin of 13.07% and a return on equity of 10.57%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that NiSource Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. NiSource’s payout ratio is currently 61.04%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Edward Jones raised shares of NiSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of NiSource from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of NiSource to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on NiSource from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.29.

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 853,000 customers in northern Indiana, as well as approximately 2.4 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

