Shield Protocol (SHIELD) Trading 9% Lower This Week

Shield Protocol (SHIELD) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 25th. One Shield Protocol coin can now be bought for $0.35 or 0.00001624 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Shield Protocol has a total market capitalization of $85,662.32 and $44.00 worth of Shield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Shield Protocol has traded 9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004637 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001608 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002132 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.64 or 0.00767941 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00015908 BTC.

Shield Protocol Profile

Shield Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 244,499 coins. Shield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @shield2protocol.

Buying and Selling Shield Protocol

