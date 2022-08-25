SHIELD (XSH) Trading Down 8.7% Over Last Week

SHIELD (XSH) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 24th. One SHIELD coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. SHIELD has a total market capitalization of $76,708.55 and $9.00 worth of SHIELD was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, SHIELD has traded down 8.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21,362.44 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,658.99 or 0.07765935 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0680 or 0.00000318 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00024999 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $35.57 or 0.00166494 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.45 or 0.00264245 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $150.67 or 0.00705299 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $130.90 or 0.00612735 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001048 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

About SHIELD

SHIELD (CRYPTO:XSH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the MultipleAlgorithms hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 6th, 2017. SHIELD’s total supply is 512,973,375 coins. SHIELD’s official Twitter account is @SHIELDcurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. SHIELD’s official website is www.shield-coin.com. SHIELD’s official message board is medium.com/@shieldxsh. The Reddit community for SHIELD is /r/SHIELDCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling SHIELD

According to CryptoCompare, “SHIELD is a PoW cryptocurrency based on multiple algorithms (Scrypt, x17, groestl, blake2s, & lyra2rev2). “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHIELD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SHIELD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SHIELD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

