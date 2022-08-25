Short Interest in Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) Drops By 94.8%

Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 94.8% from the July 31st total of 13,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 54,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Alfa Laval AB (publ) Stock Performance

ALFVY stock traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $28.00. 18,570 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,867. Alfa Laval AB has a 1-year low of $23.44 and a 1-year high of $44.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.59 billion, a PE ratio of 20.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter. Alfa Laval AB (publ) had a return on equity of 15.58% and a net margin of 10.57%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alfa Laval AB will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Alfa Laval AB (publ) Company Profile

ALFVY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on Alfa Laval AB (publ) from SEK 360 to SEK 331 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) from SEK 340 to SEK 350 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) from SEK 278 to SEK 270 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, DNB Markets upgraded Alfa Laval AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $332.67.

Alfa Laval AB (publ) provides heat transfer, separation, and fluid handling products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three divisions: Energy, Food & Water, and Marine. It offers oil/gas-fired steam and composite steam boilers, exhaust gas economizer, and ballast water treatment systems, and exhaust gas cleaning products.

