Short Interest in Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) Drops By 94.8%

Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 94.8% from the July 31st total of 13,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 54,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Alfa Laval AB (publ) Stock Performance
ALFVY stock traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $28.00. 18,570 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,867. Alfa Laval AB has a 1-year low of $23.44 and a 1-year high of $44.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.59 billion, a PE ratio of 20.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.
Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter. Alfa Laval AB (publ) had a return on equity of 15.58% and a net margin of 10.57%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alfa Laval AB will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.
Alfa Laval AB (publ) Company Profile
Alfa Laval AB (publ) provides heat transfer, separation, and fluid handling products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three divisions: Energy, Food & Water, and Marine. It offers oil/gas-fired steam and composite steam boilers, exhaust gas economizer, and ballast water treatment systems, and exhaust gas cleaning products.
