Short Interest in Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBDO) Expands By 2,800.0%

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBDO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a growth of 2,800.0% from the July 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Banco Bradesco Price Performance

Banco Bradesco stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $3.13. 4,280 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,133. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.82 and a 200 day moving average of $3.08. Banco Bradesco has a 1-year low of $2.45 and a 1-year high of $3.63. The company has a market capitalization of $33.36 billion, a PE ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 1.14.

Get Banco Bradesco alerts:

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBDO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The bank reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.79 billion during the quarter. Banco Bradesco had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 16.85%.

Banco Bradesco Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Banco Bradesco

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.0032 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 2nd. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.25%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBDO. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in Banco Bradesco during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Banco Bradesco by 26.3% during the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 21,911 shares of the bank’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 4,561 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Banco Bradesco during the first quarter worth about $1,708,000. Cable Hill Partners LLC bought a new position in Banco Bradesco during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Banco Bradesco during the first quarter worth about $56,000.

About Banco Bradesco

(Get Rating)

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Banking and Insurance. It provides current, savings, click, and salary accounts; real estate credit, vehicle financing, payroll loans, mortgage loans, microcredit, leasing, and personal and installment credit; debit and business cards; financial and security services; consortium products; auto, personal accident, dental, travel, and life insurance; investment products; pension products; real estate and vehicle auctions; cash management, and foreign trade and exchange services; capitalization bonds; and internet banking services.

Featured Articles

