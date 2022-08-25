Short Interest in Bridgestone Co. (OTCMKTS:BRDCY) Increases By 6,562.5%

Bridgestone Co. (OTCMKTS:BRDCY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 106,600 shares, a growth of 6,562.5% from the July 31st total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 188,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Bridgestone from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 1st.

Shares of BRDCY stock traded up $0.32 on Thursday, hitting $19.82. The stock had a trading volume of 22,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,206. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.12 and its 200-day moving average is $19.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Bridgestone has a 52-week low of $17.22 and a 52-week high of $24.90.

Bridgestone Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells tires and rubber products. It operates through two segments, Tires and Diversified Products. The company offers tires and tire tubes for passenger cars, trucks, buses, construction and mining vehicles, industrial machinery, agricultural machinery, aircraft, motorcycles, scooters, etc.; automotive parts; retreading materials and services; automotive maintenance and repair services; tire raw materials; and other tire-related products.

