Short Interest in Computershare Limited (OTCMKTS:CMSQF) Declines By 81.9%

Computershare Limited (OTCMKTS:CMSQF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 77,100 shares, a decrease of 81.9% from the July 31st total of 424,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 77.1 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Computershare to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Computershare in a research report on Monday, May 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Get Computershare alerts:

Computershare Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS CMSQF remained flat at $17.09 during trading hours on Thursday. Computershare has a 12 month low of $11.83 and a 12 month high of $19.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.94 and its 200-day moving average is $16.87.

About Computershare

Computershare Limited provides issuer, employee share plans and voucher, business, communication and utilities, technology, and mortgage and property rental services. The company offers issuer services that include register maintenance, corporate actions, stakeholder relationship management, corporate governance, and related services; mortgage services and property rental, including tenancy bond protection services; and employee share plans and voucher services comprising administration and related services for employee share and option plans, and childcare voucher administration services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Computershare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Computershare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.