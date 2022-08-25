Short Interest in Daiwa House Industry Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DWAHY) Decreases By 80.6%

Daiwa House Industry Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DWAHY – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,900 shares, a drop of 80.6% from the July 31st total of 102,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 131,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Daiwa House Industry Stock Performance
DWAHY stock traded up $0.34 during trading on Thursday, hitting $23.49. 34,024 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 77,348. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.93. Daiwa House Industry has a 1 year low of $21.67 and a 1 year high of $36.28.
About Daiwa House Industry
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Daiwa House Industry (DWAHY)
- Williams-Sonoma’s High-End Consumers Are Still Spending
- Snowflake Stock Soars On Strong Results
- 3 Payroll Software Makers Set For Growth In 2023
- NVIDIA: A Top Choice In Bifurcated Chip Market?
- PENN Entertainment Stock is Reset and Ready to Rebound
Receive News & Ratings for Daiwa House Industry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daiwa House Industry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.