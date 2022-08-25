Short Interest in Dream Impact Trust (OTCMKTS:DDHRF) Drops By 82.6%

Dream Impact Trust (OTCMKTS:DDHRF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decline of 82.6% from the July 31st total of 11,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Dream Impact Trust Price Performance
OTCMKTS DDHRF remained flat at $3.50 during trading hours on Thursday. Dream Impact Trust has a 12 month low of $3.50 and a 12 month high of $4.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.33.
About Dream Impact Trust
