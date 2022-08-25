Short Interest in FUJIFILM Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJIY) Decreases By 81.6%

FUJIFILM Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJIY – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a drop of 81.6% from the July 31st total of 27,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 47,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

FUJIFILM Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of FUJIFILM stock traded down $1.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $52.81. 34,680 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,758. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $21.17 billion, a PE ratio of 12.63, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.24. FUJIFILM has a twelve month low of $50.52 and a twelve month high of $91.87.

FUJIFILM Company Profile

FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, sells, and services imaging, healthcare, materials, and business innovation solutions worldwide. The company's Healthcare segment provides products and services, such as medical devices, biomedical contract development and manufacturing organization, pharmaceutical, regenerative medicine, and cosmetics and supplements in the three areas of prevention, diagnosis, and treatment.

