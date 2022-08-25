Short Interest in FUJIFILM Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJIY) Decreases By 81.6%

FUJIFILM Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJIY – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a drop of 81.6% from the July 31st total of 27,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 47,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of FUJIFILM stock traded down $1.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $52.81. 34,680 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,758. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $21.17 billion, a PE ratio of 12.63, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.24. FUJIFILM has a twelve month low of $50.52 and a twelve month high of $91.87.
