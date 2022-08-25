Short Interest in ST Energy Transition I Ltd. (NYSE:STET) Drops By 68.8%

ST Energy Transition I Ltd. (NYSE:STET – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a decrease of 68.8% from the July 31st total of 8,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 44,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

ST Energy Transition I Stock Performance

NYSE:STET remained flat at $9.96 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.91. ST Energy Transition I has a one year low of $9.69 and a one year high of $9.98.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ST Energy Transition I by 25.2% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 488,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,819,000 after purchasing an additional 98,223 shares in the last quarter. Fir Tree Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of ST Energy Transition I in the first quarter valued at approximately $657,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ST Energy Transition I in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,480,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in shares of ST Energy Transition I in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,971,000. Institutional investors own 6.52% of the company’s stock.

ST Energy Transition I Company Profile

ST Energy Transition I Ltd. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of energy transition and clean energy.

