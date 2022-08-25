Short Interest in TechPrecision Co. (OTCMKTS:TPCS) Expands By 325.0%

TechPrecision Co. (OTCMKTS:TPCS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a growth of 325.0% from the July 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

TechPrecision Stock Up 0.3 %

TechPrecision stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1.54. The stock had a trading volume of 9,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,379. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.58. TechPrecision has a 52 week low of $1.31 and a 52 week high of $2.34.

TechPrecision Company Profile

TechPrecision Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells precision, fabricated, and machined metal structural components and systems primarily in the United States. It offers custom components for ships, submarines and helicopters, aerospace equipment, components for nuclear power plants, and components for medical systems.

