Short Interest in TechPrecision Co. (OTCMKTS:TPCS) Expands By 325.0%

TechPrecision Co. (OTCMKTS:TPCS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a growth of 325.0% from the July 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
TechPrecision Stock Up 0.3 %
TechPrecision stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1.54. The stock had a trading volume of 9,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,379. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.58. TechPrecision has a 52 week low of $1.31 and a 52 week high of $2.34.
TechPrecision Company Profile
