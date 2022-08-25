Short Interest in Trigano S.A. (OTCMKTS:TGNOF) Drops By 87.2%

Trigano S.A. (OTCMKTS:TGNOF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 87.2% from the July 31st total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Societe Generale cut their price target on shares of Trigano from €255.00 ($260.20) to €166.00 ($169.39) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 10th.

Get Trigano alerts:

Trigano Stock Performance

Shares of TGNOF remained flat at $190.00 during trading hours on Thursday. Trigano has a 52-week low of $190.00 and a 52-week high of $215.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $190.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $190.00.

Trigano Company Profile

Trigano SA, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells leisure vehicles and trailers for individuals and professionals in Europe. The company operates through Leisure Vehicles and Leisure Equipment segments. It offers leisure vehicles, including caravans, motorhomes, and mobile homes; camping and garden equipment; tents; and baggage and utility trailers, as well as accessories for leisure vehicles.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Trigano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trigano and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.