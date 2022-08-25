Short Interest in Trimax Co. (OTCMKTS:TMXN) Decreases By 95.4%

Trimax Co. (OTCMKTS:TMXN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, a decrease of 95.4% from the July 31st total of 114,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 578,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Trimax Price Performance

Shares of Trimax stock traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.01. 417,490 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 637,553. Trimax has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.01 and a 200-day moving average of $0.01.

Get Trimax alerts:

Trimax Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

Trimax Corporation provides mobile apps and Web development solutions. It offers application development, Web application development, technology consulting, cloud services, and e-commerce or business intelligence and analytics. The company is also involved in production of olives and organic farming; provision of coffee; real estate development; and tourism activities.

Receive News & Ratings for Trimax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trimax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.