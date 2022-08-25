Short Interest in Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:VHNAW) Decreases By 85.7%

Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:VHNAW – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 85.7% from the July 31st total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional Trading of Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I in the first quarter worth $102,000. Taconic Capital Advisors LP acquired a new position in Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I in the first quarter valued at $68,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new stake in Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I during the first quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I during the first quarter worth about $122,000.

Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I Price Performance

Shares of VHNAW stock remained flat at $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 600 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,649. Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I has a one year low of $0.06 and a one year high of $0.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.14.

About Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I

Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I Corp. intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, share exchange, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. It focuses on acquiring business within the technology sector. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

