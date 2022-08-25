Short Interest in VNUE, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VNUE) Rises By 216.0%

VNUE, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VNUE – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 183,600 shares, a growth of 216.0% from the July 31st total of 58,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,523,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
VNUE Trading Down 19.5 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:VNUE traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.00. 22,729,658 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,674,764. VNUE has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.02.
About VNUE
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on VNUE (VNUE)
- Williams-Sonoma’s High-End Consumers Are Still Spending
- Snowflake Stock Soars On Strong Results
- NVIDIA: A Top Choice In Bifurcated Chip Market?
- 3 Payroll Software Makers Set For Growth In 2023
- PENN Entertainment Stock is Reset and Ready to Rebound
Receive News & Ratings for VNUE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VNUE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.