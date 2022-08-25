Siemens Healthineers AG (OTCMKTS:SMMNY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Siemens Healthineers AG (OTCMKTS:SMMNY – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $67.03.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SMMNY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Siemens Healthineers from €71.00 ($72.45) to €64.00 ($65.31) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Siemens Healthineers from €67.00 ($68.37) to €66.00 ($67.35) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th.

Siemens Healthineers Price Performance

SMMNY stock opened at $24.13 on Thursday. Siemens Healthineers has a one year low of $23.00 and a one year high of $38.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.00.

Siemens Healthineers Company Profile

Siemens Healthineers ( OTCMKTS:SMMNY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $5.53 billion for the quarter.

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells a range of diagnostic and therapeutic products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Diagnostics, Varian, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment provides magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, X-ray systems, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

