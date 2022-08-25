SigmaRoc (LON:SRC) Trading Down 2.7%

SigmaRoc plc (LON:SRC – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 2.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 50.77 ($0.61) and last traded at GBX 51 ($0.62). Approximately 1,300,035 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 43% from the average daily volume of 906,316 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 52.40 ($0.63).

SigmaRoc Trading Down 2.7 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 55.72 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 68.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.89. The stock has a market cap of £325.51 million and a PE ratio of -26.84.

About SigmaRoc

SigmaRoc plc, through its subsidiaries, invests in and/or acquires projects in the construction materials sector in the United Kingdom, Northern Europe, the Channel Islands, and Belgium. The company also produces aggregates and pre-cast concrete; supplies value-added construction materials; and provides shipping logistics, road contracting, and waste recycling services.

