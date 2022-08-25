Signata One Day Volume Reaches $230.00 (SATA)

Signata (SATA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 25th. During the last seven days, Signata has traded 10.2% lower against the dollar. Signata has a market capitalization of $2.97 million and $230.00 worth of Signata was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Signata coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0417 or 0.00000192 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Signata Coin Profile

Signata is a coin. It was first traded on March 31st, 2021. Signata’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 71,260,435 coins. Signata’s official Twitter account is @congruentlabs.

Buying and Selling Signata

According to CryptoCompare, “The Signata project aims to deliver a full suite of blockchain-powered identity and access control solutions, including hardware token integration and a marketplace of smart contracts for integration with 3rd party service providers. Signata (SATA) token will serve a number of purposes. In future releases of the platform the SATA tokens will be used to interact with a platform of smart contract-based decentralized identity services that Signata is currently developing – both as core internal capabilities for the product, but additionally as on-and-off-chain anonymity preserving systems that external applications can integrate and consume to build an identity ecosystem unbound by central authorities. This new platform will be known as the Identity Guard & Anonymity Framework (IdGAF). “

