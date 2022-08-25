Signature Chain Price Hits $0.0004 on Exchanges (SIGN)

Signature Chain (SIGN) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 25th. One Signature Chain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Signature Chain has a market capitalization of $292,681.30 and $188.00 worth of Signature Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Signature Chain has traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004630 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21,602.31 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004670 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004626 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00003775 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002367 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.88 or 0.00129040 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00033219 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.74 or 0.00077503 BTC.

About Signature Chain

Signature Chain (CRYPTO:SIGN) is a coin. Its launch date was June 30th, 2019. Signature Chain’s total supply is 874,217,423 coins and its circulating supply is 765,779,225 coins. Signature Chain’s official Twitter account is @SignatureChain.

Signature Chain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Signature Chain aims to provide a solution to known certification issues, by offering a platform that allows anyone to certify data and files on a blockchain. Additionally, Signature Chain hopes to help other Waves projects by offering a custom and project dedicated web-wallet service. “

