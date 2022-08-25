Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II (NASDAQ:SPKB) Shares Bought by Picton Mahoney Asset Management

Picton Mahoney Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II (NASDAQ:SPKB – Get Rating) by 80.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 450,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management owned 1.25% of Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II worth $4,405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPKB. First Pacific Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II in the 1st quarter valued at $1,545,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II in the 1st quarter valued at $1,944,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II in the 1st quarter valued at $3,274,000. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II in the 1st quarter valued at $2,037,000. Finally, Exos Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 120,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 5,349 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II Price Performance

SPKB opened at $9.84 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.80. Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II has a 12-month low of $9.61 and a 12-month high of $9.97.

Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II Company Profile

Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, and similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in cannabis industry. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

