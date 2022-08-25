Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF (NASDAQ:QQD) Short Interest Down 87.5% in August

Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF (NASDAQ:QQD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 87.5% from the July 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of QQD. Atlas Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF by 76.7% in the second quarter. Atlas Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 377,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,488,000 after purchasing an additional 163,693 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF by 58.4% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 13,505 shares during the period. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF by 134.0% in the first quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC now owns 23,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 13,245 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF during the first quarter worth about $352,000. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new position in Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $312,000.

Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF Stock Performance

QQD stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $24.51. The stock had a trading volume of 2,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,494. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.69. Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.38 and a fifty-two week high of $33.97.

Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 28th were given a $0.026 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 27th. This is a positive change from Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%.

