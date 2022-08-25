Sincerity Applied Materials Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:SINC) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Sincerity Applied Materials Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:SINC – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 71.4% from the July 31st total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 40,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Sincerity Applied Materials Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS SINC traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.25. The company had a trading volume of 13,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,451. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.52. Sincerity Applied Materials has a 1-year low of $0.08 and a 1-year high of $1.00.

Sincerity Applied Materials Company Profile

Sincerity Applied Materials Holdings Corp. provides packing materials for the automotive, packaging, building and construction, and engineering industries in Australia, Asia, and the Middle East. The company primarily offers breathable plastic films and modified atmosphere packaging products for the packaging of perishable foods, as well as extruded plastic components comprising moldings, auto interior components, kitchen splash backs, etc.

