Sincerity Applied Materials Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:SINC) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Sincerity Applied Materials Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:SINC – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 71.4% from the July 31st total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 40,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Sincerity Applied Materials Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS SINC traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.25. The company had a trading volume of 13,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,451. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.52. Sincerity Applied Materials has a 1-year low of $0.08 and a 1-year high of $1.00.
Sincerity Applied Materials Company Profile
