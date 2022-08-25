Sirona Biochem (CVE:SBM) Shares Down 2.7%

Sirona Biochem Corp. (CVE:SBM – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 2.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.18 and last traded at C$0.18. 5,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 92,024 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.19.

Sirona Biochem Stock Down 2.7 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.21. The company has a market cap of C$45.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.11, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.70.

Sirona Biochem Company Profile

Sirona Biochem Corp., a cosmetic ingredient and drug discovery company, develops and sells cosmetic and pharmaceutical active ingredients in Canada and France. Its programs include cosmetic skin lightener and diabetes drug; and other projects include the development of an anti-aging/cell protection library, novel anti-wrinkle compound, and anti-viral program.

