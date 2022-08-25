SKALE Network (SKL) Hits Market Cap of $196.16 Million

SKALE Network (SKL) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 25th. SKALE Network has a total market capitalization of $196.16 million and $32.89 million worth of SKALE Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, SKALE Network has traded down 7.4% against the US dollar. One SKALE Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0534 or 0.00000247 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get SKALE Network alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004623 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21,635.33 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004663 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00003773 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002363 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.04 or 0.00129607 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.15 or 0.00033060 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.70 or 0.00077200 BTC.

About SKALE Network

SKALE Network is a coin. Its launch date was September 10th, 2020. SKALE Network’s total supply is 4,276,664,349 coins and its circulating supply is 3,676,102,671 coins. SKALE Network’s official website is skale.network. SKALE Network’s official Twitter account is @SkaleNetwork. SKALE Network’s official message board is skale.network/blog.

Buying and Selling SKALE Network

According to CryptoCompare, “SKALE Network is an open source Web3 platform intended to bring speed and configurability to blockchain. SKALE Network is the project by N.O.D.E. Foundation – the Lichtenstein Foundation that aims to advance development of Web3 technologies and make decentralized web more user friendly and accessible for developers, validators, and end users. N.O.D.E. Foundation partners with SKALE Labs, and other top entities and investors around the world to facilitate development of SKALE Network. SKALE Labs is the core team involved in creating the technology specs, creating the code, and growing use and awareness of the network. SKALE Labs is headquartered in San Francisco, California and also operates in Kharkiv, Ukraine. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SKALE Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SKALE Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SKALE Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SKALE Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SKALE Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.