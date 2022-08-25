Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) Position Reduced by Intrepid Capital Management Inc.

Intrepid Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating) by 25.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 140,793 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 48,996 shares during the period. Skechers U.S.A. comprises approximately 3.4% of Intrepid Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Intrepid Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Skechers U.S.A. were worth $5,739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,800 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after buying an additional 4,409 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 40,338 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after purchasing an additional 2,014 shares during the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA acquired a new position in Skechers U.S.A. in the 4th quarter valued at $859,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 87,354 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,791,000 after purchasing an additional 17,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 106.8% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 57,283 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,335,000 after purchasing an additional 29,583 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SKX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group cut their target price on Skechers U.S.A. from $67.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. TheStreet downgraded Skechers U.S.A. from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Skechers U.S.A. from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their price objective on Skechers U.S.A. to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Skechers U.S.A. presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.89.

Skechers U.S.A. Stock Up 1.8 %

SKX stock traded up $0.70 during trading on Thursday, hitting $39.69. 15,505 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,362,253. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $37.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 1.30. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.50 and a 52-week high of $51.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The textile maker reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 10.41%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Skechers U.S.A. news, EVP Mark A. Nason sold 15,198 shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.69, for a total transaction of $618,406.62. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,091,588.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 24.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Skechers U.S.A.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. It offers casual, casual athletic, sport athletic, trail, sandals, boots, and retro fashion footwear for men and women under the Skechers USA, Skechers Sport, Skechers Active, Modern Comfort, Skechers Street, Mark Nason, and BOBS brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls under the Skechers Mega-Craft, S-Lights, SKECH-AIR, Foamies, Twinkle Toes, Z-Strap, Skechers Stretch Fit, and Skechers Street brands; and technical footwear under the Skechers GOrun, Skechers GOwalk, Skechers GOtrain, Skechers GOtrail, and Skechers GO Golf brands.

Featured Stories

