SMC (OTCMKTS:SMECF) Trading Up 1.2%

SMC Co. (OTCMKTS:SMECF – Get Rating) shot up 1.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $496.50 and last traded at $488.00. 876 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 2,020 shares. The stock had previously closed at $481.98.

SMC Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $468.81 and its 200 day moving average is $510.47.

About SMC

SMC Corporation manufactures, processes, and sells automatic control equipment, sintered filters, and various types of filtration equipment worldwide. The company offers directional control valves, air cylinders, rotary actuators/air grippers, electric actuators/cylinders, vacuum equipment, air preparation equipment, modular F.R.L./pressure control equipment, lubrication equipment, fittings and tubings, flow control equipment, speed controllers, silencers/exhaust cleaners/blow guns/pressure gauges, switches/sensors/controllers, and static neutralization equipment.

