Smurfit Kappa Group (LON:SKG) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $3,200.22

Smurfit Kappa Group Plc (LON:SKG – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 3,200.22 ($38.67) and traded as low as GBX 2,890 ($34.92). Smurfit Kappa Group shares last traded at GBX 2,911 ($35.17), with a volume of 313,021 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Smurfit Kappa Group from GBX 3,490 ($42.17) to GBX 3,655 ($44.16) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th.

Smurfit Kappa Group Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £7.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 935.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.46, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2,888.90 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 3,198.12.

Smurfit Kappa Group Cuts Dividend

About Smurfit Kappa Group

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 29th will be paid a €0.32 ($0.32) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Smurfit Kappa Group’s payout ratio is currently 41.11%.

Smurfit Kappa Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells paper-based packaging products. It operates through two segments, Europe and the Americas. The company offers consumer, retail, industrial, e-commerce, heavy-duty corrugated, and hexacomb packaging products; composite cardboard tubes, bags, and sacks; and bag-in-box, a single-use packaging system that comprises films, accessories, bags, taps, and boxes.

